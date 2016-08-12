1 dead in double bus crash at Jerusalem's Bar Ilan intersection

A large accident involved multiple buses and private vehicles left one man dead and at least eight passengers injured Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. at the Bar Ilan intersection northern Jerusalem, located near the Sanhedria neighborood and Ramot Eshkol, where witnesses say two buses collided with a minibus and four private cars.

Emergency rescue teams recovered the body of a man killed when his car was crushed between the two buses. In addition, eight people were injured in the accident, all of whom are reported to be lightly injured.

United Hatzalah CEO Moshe Teitelbaum, who responded to emergency calls after the accident, said that one of the vehicles had been completely crushed in the accident, leaving the injured passengers trapped inside.

“When I arrived at the scene I saw a major accident involving two buses, four private cars, and one minibus. Volunteers from United Hatzalah's ambu-cycle unit arrived first on scene and began treating the injured. EMTs and paramedics requested help from the Fire and Rescue department to extricate the injured due to one of the vehicles having overturned and another having been crushed by one of the buses."

According to an initial investigation, the accident occurred when a bus driving through the intersection of King Shaul Street and Bar Ilan struck several private vehicles and a second bus.

“This is a serious accident between two buses and a number of other vehicles,” MDA first responder Rafael Herbst said. “Many MDA units have been called in to treat the injured and we’ve evacuated eight people who were lightly injured to local hospitals. Right now fire and rescue units are working to reach a car crushed between the two buses to verify that no more victims are trapped inside.”