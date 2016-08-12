From Efrat to the North Pole

A resident of Efrat seeks to be the first Israeli to enter the Fjällräven Polar dog-sledding competition near the North Pole.

It is a journey of 300 kilometers (186 miles) through the arctic wilderness from Norway to Sweden. It is a test of stamina, endurance and fortitude which requires years of training. And it is a competition that no Israeli has ever participated in.

Until now.

Erik Claster, a resident of Efrat, is seeking to become one of the participants in the upcoming Fjällräven Polar dog-sledding competition, a race of 300 km through the snowy wilderness of northern Europe. The race begins in northern Norway near the north pole and descends south into neighboring Sweden.

Applicants must receive a certain number of online votes to participate in the competition. Claster is currently in eight place in the 'other countries' category. "I hope to get to first place by next Thursday, December 15." Claster said.

Claster has been preparing for the competition for months. "I saw the registration and was immediately hooked. I told my wife I had to get into this competition."

Claster is unfazed by the frigid conditions of the race, where temperatures can reach minus twenty degrees Celsius. "I am a person who loves the cold and am not afraid of it, so it is a little easier for me. It will still be a difficult task. I have the professional equipment and the skills to succeed in this competition. Now I am training...I come in the early morning to the hills and frozen springs around Jerusalem to get my body adjusted to the cold climate."

Claster made aliyah from Kansas in 1999. He served in the Givati Brigade of the IDF and now works in the high tech industry. He moved to Efrat, where he lives with his wife and five children.

"This is Zionism." Claster declared. "No Israeli has ever been in such a contest. I hope more Israelis will vote for me."

The competition is scheduled to take place during the month of April, 2017.