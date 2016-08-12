Jerusalem rabbi suspected of raping high school student

Jerusalem rabbi remanded in custody on suspicion of having sexually assualted student when she was 14 years old. He denies the charges.

The Jerusalem District court extended by 7 days the remand of a 60-year-old rabbi after allegations by a 20-year-old woman who complained that he had sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old.

The woman complained that the rabbi had performed sexual acts on her, including forcible acts, when he served as her teacher in school.

In the wake of her complaint, police opened an investigation in which testimony was provided by family members and other parties including members of the school in which the accused taught.

Yesterday police arrested the suspect for investigation and in a hearing which took place Thursday he was remanded for another 7 days.

During the course of the hearing the police representative said that the version of the plaintiff was corroborated by the testimony of other parties investigated. The judge said that from the material submitted to him it was also clear why the complaint had been delayed by six years.

The accused denied all connection to the allegation. He emphasized that he was willing to go to a polygraph test and to confront the woman. The accused does not at present teach in the school where the acts allegedly took place.