Shin Bet busts terror ring that planned kidnapping

It has been cleared for publication that an operation of the Shin Bet (GSS) has uncovered a Hamas ring which worked to carry out a kidnapping as a bargaining chip.

The members of the ring, Hamas terrorists from Tzurif and Hevron, south of Jerusalem and both with a long history of terror activity, planned various attacks, including shooting attacks and a kidnapping as a bargaining chip for freeing jailed terrorists.

The terrorists, as part of their preparations, also spied on IDF bases in the area of Tzurif. Significant caches of weapons were seized.

The investigation against the terrorists has finished, and an indictment against them is expected to be submitted to the military court in the Judea region.