A bomb exploded today in a parking garage in Tel Aviv.

The bomb exploded close to the car of businessman Meir Shamir. No injuries or damage was caused.

Police, including explosives experts, arrived at the scene. From initial investigations, it appears that the background to the explosion was criminal in nature.

Police have announced that entry to the garage is closed and have requested from the public not to arrive at the site.