British man convicted for anti-Semitism against Jewish lawmaker

British court finds man guilty of waging an anti-Semitic internet campaign against Jewish lawmaker Luciana Berger.

A British court has found a man guilty of waging an anti-Semitic internet campaign against a Jewish lawmaker, JTA reports.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine,24, was convicted on Wednesday of racial harassment for posting a series of articles online in which he targeted parliamentarian Luciana Berger.

The campaign, which Bonehill-Paine named "Operation Filthy Jew B***h," referred to the Jewish lawmaker as evil and responsible for the death of Jesus.

It also included Berger's face superimposed onto the body of a rat, according to The Evening Standard.

Bonehill-Paine, who was arrested for the campaign in February, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for promoting a far-right nationalist protest against the "Jewification of Great Britain" last year.

Berger testified in front of the court that Bonehill-Paine's articles left her afraid.

"I felt sick, really ... I have received, as an MP, anti-Semitism since I was elected. The scale and body during this period, combined with articles, I felt very much under attack. It was all-consuming," Berger was quoted as having said.

The Jewish lawmaker has been the subject of anti-Semitic death threats and a hate campaign on social media.

This past summer, Berger received a string of threatening emails, including one which said that she is going to "get it like Jo Cox did."

She also received mail showing a picture of a kitchen knife, and one warning her, "You better watch your back, Jewish scum."

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in Europe in general in recent years and specifically in Britain, where recently released statistics found that there has been a 61 percent increase in anti-Semitic crime over the last year.

Last week, Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd pledged to spend millions to provide guards for all Jewish schools, colleges, nurseries and synagogues.

Rudd said she was forced to act after receiving 924 reports of anti-Semitic incidents, including 86 violent assaults, last year.