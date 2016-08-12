How to improve your credit score

How can you boost your credit score? Liz Weston, columnist at NerdWallet and author of Your Credit Score: How to improve the 3-digit number that shapes your financial future, explains why your credit score is important, what its used for, and how to build it.

Learn responsible ways to use a credit card, so it wont hurt your credit rating.

How to invest in a low-interest environment? Doug Goldstein, CFP, discusses how investors can lose money by leaving it in the bank. Why are low interest rates harmful to your investments? Discover the most effective ways to invest your money and stay ahead of inflation.





