Obama names appointees to US Holocaust Memorial Council

President Barack Obama announced his intention to appoint three people to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.

Obama said Tuesday he had chosen Lee Feinstein, Priscilla Levine Kersten and Jonathan Lavine to serve on the council, which Congress established in 1980 to commemorate the Holocaust and raise money for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Feinstein serves as dean of Indiana University’s School of Global and International Studies and previously served as U.S. envoy to Poland and in various roles at the State and Defense Department.

Kersten is the president of Square One Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to civic, educational and social justice issues. She also chairs the University of Chicago’s Women’s Board.

Lavine is co-managing partner of the investment firm Bain Capital as well as chief investment officer at Bain Capital Credit, which he founded.

Last week, Obama announced his intention to appoint five people to serve on the Holocaust Memorial Council, including its current chairman, Tom Bernstein.

The council has 68 members, including presidential appointees, who serve five-year terms, along with senators and representatives and members of the education, interior and state departments.