Watch: Undercover unit arrests terrorist cell

The IDF released a clip of undercover units arresting a terror cell which performed a series of shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers at the Ofra observation post in the Binyamin region.

The arrests were made by the Border Police's undercover unit in coordination with the IDF and the GSS.

A GSS investigation revealed that the cell which numbered three minors had performed four terror attacks over the months of October-November 2016 using locally manufactured weapons. During the investigation the weapons and cars which served the terrorists were confiscated.



