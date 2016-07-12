High Court allows delay for destruction of Gush Etzion memorial

The High Court agreed to delay the destruction of a memorial for fallen IDF soldiers in Gush Etzion to show sensitivity towards residents.

The High Court approved Wednesday evening the state's request to delay the scheduled destruction of a memorial in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of Gush Etzion in order to prepare the memorial for transfer to another site in cooperation with local authorities.

The justices wrote in their decision: "We cannot ignore the wishes of the families to prepare for the construction of a memorial organized elsewhere, and have therefore decided to grant the request to postpone the date of demolition."

They noted that the fact that the neighborhood included a memorial site was not brought to the attention of the court. "The professional bodies did not inform the State prosecution and the political echelon about the nature of the structure. We wonder how it is that only now, three months after the ruling for demolition was handed down explicitly [was the matter brought to the court's attention]."

The justices nevertheless stated that they were taking the feelings of the residents and relatives into account and agreed to delay the destruction of the memorial until May 7, 2017.

The memorial was dedicated in honor of fallen IDF soldiers Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno and First Lt. Asher Ezra, who were killed in the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said earlier that after touring the site, he believes that the memorial can be moved to a nearby plot of land.

“The monuments will not be destroyed. We will move it a few meters forward and the monument, along with the lookout spot, will stay whole and intact." he told Army Radio.