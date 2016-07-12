Remand extended for ex-MK suspected trading votes for bribes

The Magistrate Court extended by 5 days the remand of the former MK accused of accepting bribes during his service in the Knesset.

The court rejected the defense's request that the name of the defendant be withheld, but delayed its decision on whether to publish the name until Thursday afternoon.

Among the possible crimes being investigated are claims the suspect promoted the interests of an undisclosed businessman in exchange for benefits. Those benefits reportedly included sexual favors provided at the businessman’s expense.

Israeli police released a statement earlier, saying “Recently, following progress made in an investigation and thanks to operational opportunities which allowed the investigation to advance, the foundation for a case regarding suspicions of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust by a former Knesset Member have been established.”