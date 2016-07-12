No charges against owners of camel which killed man

The state is closing its investigation into the killing of a man by a stray camel without an indictment, despite knowing who the owners are.

The state attorney's office informed the family of David Cohen, a resident of the Negev kibbutz Retamim who was killed two years ago after a collision with a stray camel, that it intends to simply close the investigation against the owners of the camel for causing his death through negligence.

Cohen was a father of three and was director of the pre-military academy Otzem.

The camel was left to wander the Negev highway at night, when Cohen's vehicle collided with it, killing him. The camel's Bedouin owners were found thanks to the chip placed in the ear of the camel.

The owner claimed the camel belonged to his father, while his father claimed the camel was indeed his but that he had sold it to someone else - however, he could not name the person he sold it to, or produce any evidence or document testifying to the sale.

The state attorney's office decided that there was not enough evidence to bring an indictment against the owners.

"We were shocked to receive the decision not to prosecute the owners of the camel." said Itai Cohen, David's brother. "We try not to deal with it too much to maintain our health, but when we [were told] this it was like a punch in the stomach."

"The thought that the owner [of the camel which killed David] will not be punished or even fined is outrageous and shows a disregard and contempt for life." he added.

The legal organization Regavim, which represented the Cohen family, slammed the "outrageous" decision to close the case without an indictment.

"This is one of the few cases where the owner of the camel was known, and he was still able to escape punishment with the ridiculous excuse that he sold it to an unknown someone." said Amichai Yogev, Regavim’s southern district director. "The conduct of the police in this affair leads to the devaluing of human life and sends a clear message to criminals that they can do whatever they want and still escape justice."