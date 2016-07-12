Trump voted TIME magazine's Person Of The Year

President-elect Donald Trump was voted Time magazine's Person Of The Year for 2016, Hillary Clinton was placed second.

President-elect Donald Trump was voted Time magazine's Person Of The Year for 2016 Last year, Trump was also a candidate for the title but was beaten out by Angele Merkel.

Mr Trump told NBC's Today show shortly after the announcement it was a "great honour" which "meant a lot" to him.

He was chosen from a shortlist that included Mrs Clinton and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinton placed second in the selection, described by the magazine's managing editor Nancy Gibbs as "straightforward".