Trump voted TIME magazine's Person Of The Year

President-elect Donald Trump was voted Time magazine's Person Of The Year for 2016 Last year, Trump was also a candidate for the title but was beaten out by Angele Merkel.
Mr Trump told NBC's Today show shortly after the announcement it was a "great honour" which "meant a lot" to him.
He was chosen from a shortlist that included Mrs Clinton and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinton placed second in the selection, described by the magazine's managing editor Nancy Gibbs as "straightforward".
