Passenger plane crashes in Pakistan

A passenger plane carrying almost 50 people reportedly crashed in northern Pakistan Wednesday afternoon.

Flight PK-661, operated by Pakistan International Airlines, took off from Chitral in northern Pakistan at 4:30 p.m. local time.

Shortly thereafter, however, air traffic controllers say they lost contact with the plane.

The plane, which was bound for Islamabad, crashed in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region, Reuters reported.

Local police have confirmed that the plane crashed in the area and that emergency rescue units have been dispatched.

It is as of yet unclear whether there are any survivors.