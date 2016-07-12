Suspicion: Ex-MK traded votes for sexual favors

Ex-MK detained for questioning on suspicion he accepted bribes from businessman to promote legislation.

A former Knesset Member was detained for questioning on Wednesday by the police department’s national unit, amid suspicions the ex-MK may have accepted bribes during his service in the Knesset.

Among the possible crimes being investigated are claims the suspect promoted the interests of an undisclosed businessman in exchange for benefits. Those benefits reportedly included sexual favors provided at the businessman’s expense.

Israeli police released a statement, saying “Recently, following progress made in an investigation and thanks to operational opportunities which allowed the investigation to advance, the foundation for a case regarding suspicions of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust by a former Knesset Member have been established.”

Police added that no firm decision has yet been reached on how to proceed with the case and that the investigation was ongoing.