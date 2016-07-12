Haredi pressure again delays Muezzin Law

Shas has put pressure on the coalition to further soften the bill that was scheduled for a vote today, delaying but not halting its passage.

The “Muezzin Law” proposed by MK Moti Yegev (Jewish Home), which was scheduled for a vote today, has again been pushed off.

Coalition officials reported that Shas and its chairman Aryeh Deri put pressure on officials in the coalition and demanded a postponement of the vote, and in the meantime, to further soften the bill beyond the changes already made at the request of the religious faction.

The government supports the bill, and the Prime Minister himself expressed his support for the bill in one of the most recent cabinet meetings.

MK Yogev wrote in his Twitter account following the publication of delay, "the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Coalition requested that we remove from today’s agenda the law against prayer from public address systems in order to further limit its application to nighttime hours only. We're working on it now."

MKs Yehuda Glick (Likud) and Zouheir Bahloul (Zionist Union) on Monday conducted a joint discussion of the proposed law between leaders of the three religions. In response to the postponement, they said, “We welcome the request for postponement. The conference we held this week shows that the issue can be resolved through dialogue between the religious leaders.”

They added, “We are very happy that reason has for now prevailed over the impulse to use force, which would have divided us. We all hope in the near future to see the fruits of our dialogue and mutual respect.”

However, it should be noted that the coalition chairman made it clear that after this new amendment, the bill will continue moving forward, with the support of the government and the Prime Minister, and that it will soon be ratified in its second and third reading.