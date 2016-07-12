Rest house for soldiers dedicated to Tuvia Yanai Weissman, who was slain by Arab terrorists during attack on a supermarket in Samaria.

Family, friends, and neighbors of an IDF soldier slain by Arab terrorists while he was shopping at a local supermarket with his wife and child, gathered on Wednesday to dedicate the opening of a new rest house for soldiers in his honor.

Sergeant Tuvia Yanai Weissman was murdered while on leave when two terrorists attacked shoppers at a Rami Levy supermarket in Sha’ar Binyamin north of Jerusalem in February. The unarmed fighter rushed to their aid and was stabbed to death. IDF rules did not allow soldiers to take their weapons with them when on leave. He was awarded the IDF citation for extraordinary bravery after his death.

The 21-year old soldier left behind his wife, Yael, and four-month old daughter, his parents, and three brothers. Yael and Tuvia Yanai were high school sweethearts who wed while he was still in the army.

Now, almost 10 months after his murder, a rest house for soldiers, “Beit Yanai”, has been dedicated to his memory in the town of Michmas, where Weissman lived.

“With time, I’m learning to live with the knowledge that Yanai won’t be able to come back to see [our daughter] Neta grow up and develop, and I won’t be able to run to call him up and to wait for him to come home from the army on Fridays,” Weissman’s widow, Yael, told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday.

“We miss him,” Weissman’s father, Avraham, said. “A great abyss has opened up in our lives and I don’t know if we will ever be able to close it. The one comfort we have is knowing that he sacrificed himself for the Jewish people.”

“We didn’t want a monument – that doesn’t meaning anything to us. This place will be alive, soldiers can come and rest or have a coffee. Yanai would be very proud.”





Loading....



