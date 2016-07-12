Report: IDF strikes near Damascus

Arab media report Israeli forces strike on Syrian air force base near capital city of Damascus. IDF refuses to comment.

Arab media outlets have reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck targets inside Syria near the capital city of Damascus on Wednesday.

The incident has yet to be confirmed by Israeli sources, and the IDF has refused to comment on the report.

According to the claims, large explosions were heard around the El-Mezzeh airbase just outside of Damascus.

Last week, foreign outlets reported that Israeli forces struck sites outside of Damascus. A separate IDF operation targeted a position along the Syrian-Lebanese border.