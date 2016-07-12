Erekat: All the 'settlements' are illegal

Saeb Erekat, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chief negotiator, on Tuesday launched a tirade against Israel, blasting the Regulation Law and calling for action against the Jewish state at the International Criminal Court.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio and quoted by the Hebrew-language NRG website, Erekat referred to the Regulation Law, which passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset on Monday, and said, “All Israeli settlements are illegal and are considered war crimes in terms of international law.”

Erekat also said that France had informed him that it intends to hold an international peace conference on December 21, as part of its peace initiative, which Israel rejects due to the fact that it believes direct negotiations with the Palestinian Authority (PA) – which the PA refuses – are the best way to achieve peace.

According to Erekat, 70 countries will be invited to France’s peace conference. He said that the PA leadership will demand that the conference deal with all the issues and stipulate a clear timetable for peace talks and an end to the “occupation”.

"The situation today is that Israel does not respect international laws and its obligations. We expect that France, as part of its war on terrorism, will also fight against the Israeli occupation and for a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with its capital in eastern Jerusalem,” said Erekat.

Referring to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s comments at the Saban Forum earlier this week, in which he said that Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria are an obstacle to peace, Erekat said, “Anyone who continues the settlements destroys the feasibility of the two-state solution. I ask Kerry, how does Israel talk about a Jewish state and about two states when it steals Palestinian land every day?”

"The international community and especially the member states of the UN Security Council must act against Israel and investigate its crimes in the International Criminal Court. We will provide the court with many materials about Israel’s violations,” he added.