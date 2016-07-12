Jewish cancer patient finds bone marrow donor

After a highly publicized search, a Jewish man with a deadly cancer has found a bone marrow donor.

On Tuesday, Adam Krief, a 31-year-old father of three living in Los Angeles, announced on Facebook that a donor had been found and that he was on his way to receive the transplant.

"This is what cloud 9 looks like ... I'm so grateful to let you all know that a donor has been found," Krief wrote, sharing a video with two of his children.

Krief was diagnosed recently with primary myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer that is likely fatal if a blood transplant match cannot be found. To find a match for Krief, who has an uncommon blood type, drives were held around the world, including in North America, Israel, France and Mexico.

The campaign received wide support and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Mayim Bialik and Jason Biggs, helped spread the word on social media.

Krief added in a separate post that a total of seven bone marrow matches had been found through the drives organized for him.