Hillel receives record $38M gift to hire, train staff

Hillel International is receiving $38 million, its largest gift ever, from a foundation established by the co-founder of Home Depot.

The Marcus Foundation, established by Bernard Marcus and his wife, Billi, said Monday it would make the multi-year donation to a new Hillel staffing initiative, Talent Grants.

The initiative seeks to "recruit, train and retain talented professionals who will inspire every Jewish student to make an enduring commitment to Jewish life, learning and Israel," according to a statement.

“This generous support from The Marcus Foundation will enable Hillel to invest in the field professionals who engage and inspire Jewish students on college campuses across the country and around the world, building a stronger Jewish community for future generations," said Hillel International President and CEO Eric Fingerhut.