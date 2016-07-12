Gilad Shalit's new job

Gilad Shalit, who was freed from Hamas captivity five years ago, reportedly hired by Israel Discount Bank.

Gilad Shalit, who was captured by Hamas terrorists as a soldier and released five years ago in exchange for more than 1,000 terrorists, has a new job, Channel 10 News reported on Tuesday.

Shalit, who was granted his release from the IDF shortly after his release by Hamas, studied sustainability and economics at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya in recent years.

According to Channel 10, Shalit has been offered a job at the Israel Discount Bank, likely in the bank’s securities department.

Shalit is expected to undergo a training period, as all new workers at the bank do, after which he will join the securities department in a role which includes, among other things, providing financial advice to clients.

Israel Discount Bank declined to comment on the report.