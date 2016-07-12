But it’s our land: A ‘profoundly disturbing’ idea

The Torah, the Regulation Law, and the promise to the Patriarchs: ‘The greatest story ever told’.

After several weeks of Yitzchak Reuven's absence from the broadcast, this week's rousing edition of Temple Talk sees Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman back together again in the studio for parashat Va'yatzei.

This week's Torah portion begins with the patriarch Jacob's dream at the site of the Holy Temple, and G-d's promise to him that the land will be given forever to his children.

But that promise is challenged by some people in high places, who find the idea of Jewish presence throughout the Land to be "profoundly disturbing!" Our hosts passionately weigh in on the issues of the day, including the "Regulation Law" and its implications for Jewish presence throughout the Land of Israel.

