Former US ambassador to UN John Bolton spoke with Arutz Sheva about Trump and Obama - and his own chances of becoming secretary of state.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva at the annual dinner of the American Friends of Beit El Yeshiva Center in New York City, former US ambassador to the UN John Bolton said that there is reason to be optimistic about the incoming Trump administration’s stance regarding Israel.

“I think there will be a dramatic change in US-Israel relations. I think we are leaving the administration that has been the most opposed to Israel in its entire modern history. I think Trump has made it clear that he will support the rights of the Israeli people to their historic homeland[...] I don’t think there’s any doubt that there’s going to be an amazing transformation.”

When asked if it is too early to say whether the Trump administration will allow Israel to build where it wants in the Land of Israel, Bolton said he believes that “Trump has already indicated that he wants to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, and I think that finding a way for Israelis to live in peace and security is going to be one of his highest priorities.”

Bolton said that the concern of Obama making a final anti-Israel statement before he leaves office is a real one.

“I’m very worried about it myself. His hostility to Israel could manifest itself in a number of ways [...] all of which would be fundamentally opposed to American foreign policy.

“I think it's important that people here in the US make it clear that such action is unacceptable."

Bolton declined to comment on his chances of becoming the next secretary of state, though he did note that he held a “very serious meeting” with Trump on Friday, and that Trump is “entitled to the time he needs to make this important decision.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he concluded.