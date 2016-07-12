Burger chain debuts SufganiKing hamburger for Hanukkah

Burger King restaurants in Israel have introduced a special donut burger for the Hanukkah season.

Burger King restaurants in Israel have introduced a donut burger for the Hanukkah season.

The SufganiKing is a Whopper hamburger with savory donuts in place of buns. Its name is a play on the Hebrew word for donuts, sufganiyot, which are ubiquitous on every Israeli street corner and in every food store in the weeks leading up to Hanukkah.

The burger “proves that miracles still happen,” Burger King Israel said in a Facebook post, a reference to the miracles at the heart of the holiday story.

The SufganiKing will be sold for 14.90 shekels, or about $4. It will be available through Jan. 1, the last day of Hanukkah, according to reports.

Approximately half of the Burger King branches in Israel have kashrut supervision.