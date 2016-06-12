Begin suspended for voting against coalition

Likud Coalition Chairman, MK David Bitan decided to temporarily suspend MK Benny Begin from the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee after Begin voted against the Regulation Law in the Knesset on Monday. The law was supported by the Likud-led coalition to which Begin is bound by the coalition agreement.

“Given the fact that you twice voted against the Regulation Law in the plenum, which was against the stance of the coalition, I have decided to suspend you from the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee for three weeks,” said Bitan in a statement.

“Even though we all respect MK Begin,” said Bitan, “The coalition rule applies to everyone. Those who violate coalition discipline will have sanctions imposed on them.”

MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Camp) said in response: “I advise respected MK Begin not to get excited. Even his father would have been suspended by today's extremist Likud for his 'weak' stands respecting the rule of law.”

MK Merav Michaeli (Zionist Camp) tweeted that “for a long time, the coalition has been looking for a way to remove Benny Begin from the Constitution Committee. It bothers them when someone really insists on Constitution, Law, and Justice.”

MK Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Camp) said that “the Likud today is certainly not the Likud of Menachem Begin, nor of his son. It’s too bad that the “neo-Likud” has no place for integrity, fairness, and common sense.”