Police nab 28 drug trafficking suspects in Jerusalem raid

The police's Foreign Press spokesman reported that Israeli police arrested 28 suspects involved in drug trafficking and buying and selling illegal drugs.The police operations took place overnight after a police undercover agent operated among drug dealers and suspects and relayed the information necessary to make the arrests.

During the arrest operation, teams of agents raided dozens of buildings, businesses and apartments in Jerusalem and searched the premises, uncovering large amounts of drugs and money.

The undercover agent had gathered information on the suspects for a period of eight months before the arrests were made.

The value of the drugs seized is estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, LSD and other substances.

Altogether 28 suspects were arrested, two of whom are residents of East Jerusalem (Beit Hanina). Among the arrested are 17 minors and additional arrests are expected. All the suspects arrested will appear before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.