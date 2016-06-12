Od Yosef Chai rabbi may be charged with 'incitement to violence'

The Central District Prosecutor's office informed Rabbi Yosef Elitzur of the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva that he may be charged with incitement to violence.

Attorney General Mandelblit is considering charging Rabbi Yosef Elitzur with 'incitement to violence' in the wake of articles published by him on the Kol Yehudi internet news site.

The decision on the matter was taken by the Attorney General in accordance with the law due to the nature of the alleged offenses which restrict the freedom of speech.

According to the evidence gathered by the prosecutor's office, the accused served as a senior rabbi and teacher at the Od Yosef Chai yesiva as well as teaching youth from the Samarian region and writing for the Kol Yehudi site.

On 1.5.13, the day after YIzhar resident Evyatar Borovski was murdered at Tapuach Junction, Elitzur published an op-ed piece entitled, "It is forbidden to despair- we must continue to grow," in which he wrote, "There is a widening trend of activities by warmhearted Jews against the enemy. One may view it as the desperate acts of people hemmed into a corner, but one who examines it closely will see the first signs of a growing community of people taking responsibility for the welfare of Jews.

"After the murder of the holy Evyatar Borovski HY'D, there were various acts performed around the country, aimed mainly at the Arab populace which condones the crime... the main thing is that a community of people is forming with a different vision, a vision of a government which represents the Jewish nation...these are not desperate acts, they are the first acts of defiance of a new public. These acts are an expression by sober Jews who understand that Judaism is our raison d'etre here. The acts are the first signs of mutual trust and responsibility and concern for the welfare of Jews in Israel and the world."

Borovsky, a popular actor, was survived by his wife and five young children.

In another article published on 28.5.13 entitled "How to 'catch' the 'price tag' activists," Rabbi Elitzur wrote, "I do not intend to belittle the talents of the anonymous 'price tag' activists and their operational capabilities, but I believe that the reason for the resounding failure of the security forces in apprehending the people they call 'price tag' activists is related to the many expressions bandied around by media spokesmen and politicians in discussing the phenomenon.

"The same powers that in the name of the narrative which understands the murderous Arab side decide to 'contain' the Arab ruthlessness and abandon IDF soldiers to daily humiliations, these same people simply cannot understand that the Jewish side must rise up in rebellion. They don't comprehend that when one acts with inordinate mercy towards violence by foreigners treading on Jewish soil, one creates a growing group of people who understand that they must act to protect themselves from the evil threatening Jews in the land of Israel. Maybe only a few perform these acts but many more identify with their acts and feel that it is good that there are still warm,burning hearts against evil and wickedness, against 'containment' and 'tolerance' which gives more strength and inspiration to the evil and violent side."

The prosecution said Rabbi Elitzur would be invited to present his opinions at a hearing which would take place at the Central District Prosecutor's office, after which it would be determined whether to indict him.