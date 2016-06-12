Iranian theme park teaches war and violence to children

Shooting targets in the image of Netanyahu and Israeli and US flags are part of a theme park for teaching children values of the Iranian.

Iran this year opened a special theme park in the city of Mashad for teaching children from aged 8-13 how to fight wars and shoot weapons at Iran’s perceived enemies.

The park is called “The City of Games for Revolutionary Chidren." It operates under the Mashad municipality and is free of charge. According to Hamid Sadeghi, director of the cultural center that established the park, it is intended to teach children messages about “holy defense” and fighting Iran’s enemies, including Israel and the US.

After registering, children don military uniforms and split up into groups of 8-10. They are accompanied by a “commander” whom they pledge to obey. They then go through 12 activity stations which include simulations of the Iran-Iraq war, a “Revolution chamber,” defending various holy shrines, and traversing a minefield with barbed wire.



Along the way, they are told about the directives of the Imam (Ayatollah Ruhollah) Khomeini and Supreme Leader Khamenei.

“At the final station,” said Sadeghi, “the children learn that the most important elements for attaining victory are wisdom and intelligence for fighting the enemy.”