MK Yusuf Jabarin: Regulation Law a 'Mark of Cain'

MK Yusuf Jabarin (Joint Arab List) says that the Regulation Law which is supposed to "legitimate the settlements" will be another Mark of Cain in the Knesset's history when it is ratified.

Jabarin remarked that the Knesset will turn into a "graveyard for the rule of law and international legitimacy" and warned that "those who bury international law" may find themselves in the dock at the Hague international criminal court.

He accused Israel of racist policies which are manifest in the growth of the "settlements" and of behaving "like a colonialist movement and not like a state."

During the course of the Knesset session Jamal Zahalka, a member of the Joint Arab List, said that not only Amona is illegal, but all of the communities in Judea and Samaria. He also demanded placing sanctions on Israel and bringing it to trial in the international criminal court. The no confidence motion submitted by the Joint Arab List was defeated by a majority of coalition votes.