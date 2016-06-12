Labour's Corbyn visits former Nazi camp at Terezin

British Labour Party visits the former Nazi concentration camp Theresienstadt during his visit to the Czech Republic.

British Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn visited the former Nazi concentration camp Theresienstadt during his visit to the Czech Republic.

Corbyn paid tribute to the victims of the camp at the site, which is now a memorial and museum, on Saturday.

He tweeted about his visit: "Yesterday, I visited Terezin Memorial - a World War II concentration camp and former Jewish ghetto. Never forget."

Corbyn's visit comes in the wake of a report by British lawmakers on the Home Affairs Select Committee, who accused him of doing too little to curb rampant anti-Semitism among party members and lawmakers, some of whom have been suspended for making racist and anti-Semitic statements on social media and in other public forums.