Jewish Chamber of Commerce schedules Israel mission

Group of business and political activists will head to Israel for a mission to strengthen economic ties between the U.S. and Israel.

A group of elite business and political activists will head to Israel early January 2017 for a trailblazing mission to strengthen economic ties between the U.S. and Israel, and, particularly, to defeat the global Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement and anti-Semitism emanating from the UN.

The “US-Israel Business Alliance Mission,” held on January 3rdand 4th, is a project of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJC) and its Executive Public Policy Committee, led by Dr. Joe Frager, Dr. Paul Brody, Odelya Jacobs and Duvi Honig.

This mission is unique that it’s founded upon grassroots of the Jewish community businesses in both countries, rather than the political or lobbying spheres. These businesspeople and activists have a genuine interest in the success of community business in the U.S. and Israel, and stand to benefit from invaluable networking and relationship building during the mission.

The OJC and mission leaders are already respected within the highest echelons of the business and political spheres both in the U.S. and Israel, and they will be utilizing their experience and relationships to the benefit of businesses and entrepreneurs in both countries. Other VIP activists, business leaders and government officials will join in the mission and help make it a success.

During the mission, there will be a special Knesset symposium attended by leading Israeli government officials, cabinet members and business leaders; a private meeting with President Reuven Rivlin; and a VIP dinner at the King David Hotel with leading government officials, diplomats and business leaders; among other events.

At these and other forums, various measures to strengthen economic ties, defeat BDS, counter anti-Semitism will be discussed.

“There are so many initiatives out there that can help meet our countries’ economic goals, but they require the proper relationships and willpower to implement,” explains Mr. Honig. “At this mission, the OJC will once again prove how much more powerful and effective we are when we work together.”

Additional details about mission schedule and participants will be released in the weeks ahead. For more information, or to participate in or support the mission, please call 212-659-5270 or email events@ojchamber.com. VIP Space is limited.

Www.OJChamber.com