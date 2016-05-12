MK Shai: Regulation Law could mean the end of Israeli democracy

MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) told Arutz Sheva that the passage of the Regulation Law would lead to the end of Israel's existence as a Jewish and democratic state.

MK Shai, who serves as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, said that he understands from the statements of proponents of the Regulation Law that the bill is considered a step towards the annexation of Judea and Samaria.

"I am very afraid that there will be consequences internationally." Shai told Arutz Sheva. He listed issues that could arise and relationships that could be adversely affected. "The UN, the war crimes tribunal at the Hague, and our relations with the US [and other friendly countries]."

"I think it is a serious mistake to promote [the Regulation Law] now. There is a new administration in the US, and we all want there to be good relations between us and the US. I do not want to place the mine which sabotages that relationship." he said.

When asked whether Israel should ignore the opinions of the international community, as David Ben Gurion did the opinion of the US when he declared independence, Shai responded: "We are not ready for this decision...I am sure that most Israelis do not want a state that has six million Jews but also has six million Arabs. The demographics can change very quickly against us. I want to preserve the Jewish character of Israeli democracy. I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister, but he is not Ben Gurion.