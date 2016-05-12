'Israel’s foes in UN want to take advantage of the transition'

UN Ambassador Danon warns of threats from the UN Security Council during the transition to the new American administration.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, warned of diplomatic threats to Israel from its foes on the U.N. Security Council, some of whom have threatened to take advantage of the transition period to introduce one-sided and dangerous resolutions against Israel.

Danon detailed these expectations to the hundreds of attendees at the annual Bet-El Yeshiva dinner Sunday night in New York.

He noted that last March, the UN Human Rights Council created a blacklist of businesses in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights. “Who would have imagined,” said Danon, that 70 years after the Holocaust, the U.N. would be creating a blacklist of Jewish businesses to be boycotted. This is exactly the kind of hatred that the U.N. was established to eradicate.”

Danon said that in the weeks prior to the American elections, a foreign minister from one of the countries on the Security Council told him that, “they plan to take advantage of the transition period (in the US administration) to advance one-sided resolutions against Israel. It may include calls to return to the pre-1967 indefensible borders or condemn the building of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria. These resolutions will be dangerous for the State of Israel and they could pave the way for intense diplomatic activities against us or even sanctions against us.”

To resounding applause, he encouraged the audience to continue their active support of Israel, especially at this sensitive time and to “make it clear to friend and foe alike that Israel will not be pressured to make concessions that will endanger our people and that no U.N. resolution can force us to betray our heritage or birthright.”

Danon also encouraged helping those in positions of leadership in the world to visit Israel. “We all know that nothing builds allies for Israel like a visit to the Holy Land, seeing it with your own eyes,” the energetic ambassador said.

“Tomorrow I will lead another delegation of 15 ambassadors to Israel, and this is the best way to show them the reality, to visit the communities and teach the ambassadors what is really happening in our beloved country.”

He concluded his remarks noting that “the UN is only one front in the diplomatic battle for Israel,” and that “we all need to work together. We know that we can rely on you to be the proud voice for Israel wherever you are needed.” He received a standing ovation from the strongly pro-Israel crowd.