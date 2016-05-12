Jewish Home to Likud: You should be ashamed of yourselves

Jewish Home Director-General Nir Orbach responded on Monday morning to the complaints of the nationalistic faction of the Likud, which did not want to pass the Regulation Law without an appropriate clause for Amona.

"I saw how the Likud attacked(!!) us about the historical Regulation Law which we have passed. Honestly, what can I say," Orbach wrote.

"It's easy to see how loyal the Likud is to the settlement enterprise. We've got a lot of examples: Gush Katif, when they expelled hundreds of families sensitively and determinedly, while de-legitimizing settlers, when today's head of the Likud voted to hand Gush Katif over to Hamas. They also expelled every last Jew in Sinai, creating a precedent for expelling Jews from their land and homes.

"Netanyahu gave Hevron to the Arabs, too, in an embarrassing agreement. He's frozen building in Judea and Samaria, and we haven't even recovered from it yet. He froze building in our capital city, Jerusalem, in his Bar Ilan speech, where he promised to construct Palestine and brought upon us an unimaginable amount of international pressure which attempted to force us to give up all of Judea and Samaria.

"Anyone who expels Jews from the Land of Israel should not speak in Israel's name. Sit on the side in embarrassment, you expellers of Jews," Orbach concluded.

Earlier on Monday, the nationalistic faction of the Likud wrote "Our processes have caused the Jewish Home representatives to work towards a goal that we did not believe was possible. We did not believe we could pass the Regulation Law and we did not believe we could save Amona. But we kept believing, and kept trying. To our disappointment, Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) gave in to the pressure. Instead of working hand in hand with the Likud to find a way to save Amona, Bennett is telling the public stories, as if he himself had accomplished a major goal. This is an important accomplishment for the settlements, but we could have accomplished more and saved Amona as well."