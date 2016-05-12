Former MK: People don't see their own miracles

Orit Strock says no one recognizes own miracle, asks public to focus on the Regulation Law and not on Amona.

Former Jewish Home MK Orit Strock wrote the following:

The way the world works is those who have experienced a miracle very rarely even realize a miracle happened.

And so, for the glory of Amona's heroic residents, and in deep gratitude to the Knesset members and ministers who invested their time, energy, and talent into making this historical moment happen,

I will mention the Regulation Law's outstanding accomplishments (and until recently, I did not believe the Regulation Law would even pass):

It's not "just" removing the threat and legalizing thousands of Jewish homes, and it's not "just" about quitting the ugly game we've been forced to play with the Israeli Supreme Court. The law also brings good news.

For the first time,

1) The Knesset is the one deciding Judea and Samaria's future,

2) Israeli law recognizes Israelis in Judea and Samaria as "residents of the region,"

3) Israeli law recognizes Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria as a "public need,"

4) The Knesset recognizes Israel's responsibility for the many towns in Judea and Samaria which have not yet been legalized. Their residents are not "criminals" but citizens whose towns the State must legalize. [Ed. - the way it works in Judea and Samaria is that first you build, then you get approval. It cannot, or at least could not, until now, work the usual way. Most towns were legalized, and even so, sometimes - as in the case of Beit El - homes were destroyed after left-wing NGOs laid claim to the land.]

None of this was even available to Amona's residents. There's no doubt that this law and its accomplishments have made history.

It hurts to know that Amona's residents will not merit to reap the fruits of their own labors, and will have to make do with an upgraded version of the "absentee property" solution. (The upgraded version, at least, is much better than the previous versions. But still, we all hoped Amona's residents would be able to remain in their homes.)

This is a crossroads which reminds us of the founding of the State of Israel, within its tiny 1948 borders. It was a huge historical milestone on the one hand, but it hurt that not everything we set out to do was accomplished.

In my opinion, we must not allow the hurt (which definitely exists and deserves to be recognized) to prevent us from being happy and grateful for this historical milestone we have merited to reach.

On Sunday, Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu finally reached an agreement regarding the Regulation Law.