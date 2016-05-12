Haredim most likely to do volunteer service - Arabs the least

New report shows haredim had the highest rate of volunteer service in 2015, with nearly 40% contributing some form of service.

Haredi Jews were more likely to participate in volunteer work in 2015 than any other sector of the Israeli population, a new report shows.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, which published the report in honor of International Volunteer Day on Monday, haredim performed volunteer service at a higher rate than any other group in Israel.

During the course of 2015, 1.1 million Israelis volunteered, or about 21% of the total population.

Some 39% of haredi Jews did some form of volunteer work in 2015, compared to 33% of national-religious Jews, 22% of traditional Jews, and 20% of secular Israeli Jews.

As a whole, 23% of Israeli Jews over age 20 volunteered in 2015, while just 8% of Israeli Arabs did.

Broken down by age, 22% of Israelis aged 20-64 volunteered, compared to 16% of people over 65.

A plurality (45%) of volunteers did so through a charitable organization, while 42% volunteered on their own, outside of the framework of an organization. A further 13% did some volunteer work in 2015 through an organization and other work on their own.

Of those who volunteered with charitable organizations, 35% worked for groups aiding the poor, elderly, or disabled. Twenty-two percent volunteered with educational organizations.