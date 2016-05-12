IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Haredim most likely to do volunteer service - Arabs the least

New report shows haredim had the highest rate of volunteer service in 2015, with nearly 40% contributing some form of service.

Contact Editor
David Rubin,

Illustration
Illustration
Flash90

Haredi Jews were more likely to participate in volunteer work in 2015 than any other sector of the Israeli population, a new report shows.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, which published the report in honor of International Volunteer Day on Monday, haredim performed volunteer service at a higher rate than any other group in Israel.

During the course of 2015, 1.1 million Israelis volunteered, or about 21% of the total population.

Some 39% of haredi Jews did some form of volunteer work in 2015, compared to 33% of national-religious Jews, 22% of traditional Jews, and 20% of secular Israeli Jews.

As a whole, 23% of Israeli Jews over age 20 volunteered in 2015, while just 8% of Israeli Arabs did.

Broken down by age, 22% of Israelis aged 20-64 volunteered, compared to 16% of people over 65.

A plurality (45%) of volunteers did so through a charitable organization, while 42% volunteered on their own, outside of the framework of an organization. A further 13% did some volunteer work in 2015 through an organization and other work on their own.

Of those who volunteered with charitable organizations, 35% worked for groups aiding the poor, elderly, or disabled. Twenty-two percent volunteered with educational organizations.




Tags:volunteering, community service, Haredi community


Related Stories