Authorities worried for missing boy's life

Searches for the missing 6-year-old Yaakov Dov Shrot continue on Monday morning, after previous searches proved fruitless. Authorities says they fear for Shrot's life.

Shrot, who has special needs, was last seen on Sunday afternoon, when he got off the bus with his father in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. He thereafter disappeared and has not been seen since.

Police and rescue teams, as well as civilian volunteers, have been searching for Shrot since Sunday afternoon. More teams are expected to join the search on Monday morning.

Director of United Hatzalah's psycho trauma unit, Miriam Ballin, spent the night counseling and talking to Shrot's parents.

"When we arrived we tried to connect to the family on common ground and we were able to take their minds of off the search for a short while with some friendly conversation which helped them to process what was happening. I took a calming walk with the mother and one of the head detectives during which she pointed out any of the areas which she thought that Yaakov might be interested in going. We provided the family with emotional support and anything else that they needed," said Ballin.

"As each new search unit arrived on the scene they each wanted to interrogate the parents, again and again, We were the to be able to provide the parents with a calming and supportive voice and allowed them some private time to process what was happening."

"Yaakov is known for his energy and curiosity. We are hoping that the same energy and curiosity that got him into this mess will help him be found," concluded Ballin.

Yaakov Dov Shrot has brown hair with sidelocks, light skin, and brown eyes. His left eye is nearly closed. Shrot was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

The police have requested, "Anyone who knows has information on Shrot's whereabouts is asked to call Israel Police at 100, or to call Shefet at 02-5848200."

UPDATE: Yaakov Dov Shrot has since been found.





