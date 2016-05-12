Four killed in deadly car crash

Four people in their 20s killed when a car crashes into a commercial vehicle near Ness Ziona.





Four people in their 20s were killed in a car accident on Route 431, near Ness Ziona, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred when a private vehicle collided with a commercial vehicle that was parked on the roadside.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced the four people who were in the private vehicle dead.

Meir Valder, a paramedic who was at the scene, said, “It was a shocking accident. We saw a car that was completely crushed with four young people in their 20s trapped inside. They were unconscious with serious injuries, and we tried to give them medical treatment while extricating them from the vehicle, but they had no signs of life, and shortly thereafter we pronounced them dead.”

Route 431 was blocked to traffic from the Ness Ziona interchange to the Ramla South interchange. The accident is investigated by the Israel Police. Drivers are asked to used alternate routes.

The accident is the second deadly accident in less than 24 hours. Overnight Saturday, a man and two women were killed in an accident on Highway 79 near Zippori in the Lower Galilee.

Five people were injured in the accident, including two with serious injuries and three who were lightly injured.