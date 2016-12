A two-year old from a Bedouin settlement in the South was brought to the hospital in moderate to serious condition.

A two-year old toddler from a Bedouin settlement in the South was brought to Saroka Hospital in Beersheva in moderate to serious condition after apparently swallowing heroin.

Police arrested the father of the infant, and the court extended his detention until Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

During the day Sunday, the infant’s condition improved and she regained consciousness. Her condition is now moderate and stable.