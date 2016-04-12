“I don’t give interviews to terrorists”

Arutz Sheva reporter Eliran Aharon on Sunday requested to interview the East-Asia historian, Professor Yuri Pines, Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The purpose of the interview was to hear what Prof. Pines, an expert on China, had to say about the recent historic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Taiwan’s President Tzai Ing-wen. It’s the first such direct contact with a Taiwanese President since 1979. The move was considered a gross violation of diplomatic convention.

When the Arutz Sheva reporter contacted Prof. Pines to arrange an interview, Pines asked to know which media outlet the interviewer was from.

When he heard that he worked for Arutz Sheva, Prof. Pines stated emphatically: “Then no. I do not give interviews to terrorists. I don’t tolerate settlers and I hope they return to Israel, in which case I would happily be interviewed by them.”

It should be noted that it was a spokesman for Hebrew University who suggested interviewing Prof. Pines. On Sunday morning, an email was sent by the university to the media stating that “in the wake of the historic conversation of President-elect Trump with the Taiwanese President, Prof Yuri Pines, an expert on the topic, is available for media interviews.”

Shai Alon, head of the Bet El Regional Council, where Arutz Sheva’s offices are located, said,” I am appalled by the reaction of Professor Pines. His words are detached from reality. Jewish settlement includes the values that are found in all public spheres, and the residents of these communities participate fully in the educational, economic, and defense systems of the nation. I feel sorry for the learned professor who chose to express himself in a way that has no basis in reality. “