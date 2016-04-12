MK Mualem: I cannot act based on rumors

Chairperson of the Jewish Home Knesset faction says she cannot act against MK accused of sexual assault based solely on rumors.

MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli, the chairperson of the Jewish Home party's Knesset faction, said that she cannot act based on rumors that a Jewish Home MK sexually assaulted a number of women.

Mualem said in an interview with Army Radio: "I was approached about an MK and told that there are rumors. I will simply say this. I cannot do anything based solely on rumors."

She said that she believed that the matter was being investigated by the 'Takana' forum of national religious leaders to combat sexual abuse.

MK Bezalel Smotrich also weighed in on the allegations. "I know my friend, and I cannot believe he would do that. When things become clearer we will meet ad decide [what to do].

Allegations were made against an unnamed MK from the Jewish Home party that he had sexually assaulted a number of women over the course of several years. Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett spoke with the MK and said that he denies all of the allegations.