Ketzaleh: “It needs to be either Amona or new elections”

Education Minister Naftali Bennett could and should have informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘It’s either Amona or elections over Amona.’

Bibi will see to it that there will not be a majority in favor of the Regulation Law, just as he did previously, because Bennett didn’t inform him that without Amona, there will be no government.

There is no "Bennett's achievement." Instead there is Bibi's achievement that the Regulation Law will not come to pass, and Amona will be evacuated by police forces, cavalry and Yassam riot police while Bennett remains in the cabinet.

The Prime Minister apparently concluded an agreement with Bennett, in which Attorney General Mandelblit would not approve and "the implementation of the Regulation Law would be rejected". It’s a package intended to whitewash his words. There has been no first reading (of the bill in the Knesset). There is only an uprooting.

Bennet knows all this, but the current weak framework facilitates his conning of our unsuspecting and idealistic public.

Bennett has a lot to learn from Bibi. Successfully surviving in the field is no match for Bibi. Our public should look for and find a leader with character and decision-making ability and clear statements of principle.

You can not stop the redemption of Israel and the current leadership does not deserve to be the leader in the next phase of our ascent.