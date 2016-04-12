El Al crisis ended

Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn and El Al CEO David Maimon signed a new agreement ending the dispute with pilots that had resulted in the cancellation or rescheduling of a number of flights over the last few weeks. The details of the agreement are expected to be released shortly.

The two sides reportedly reached a basic understanding a week ago, but the agreement was finally approved on Sunday after 21 hours of intensive talks that began Saturday night

Nissenkorn, who mediated between company management and the worker, said at the signing,

“The Israeli passenger deserves a strong and stable national company in which the which the labor relations are normalized and enhanced for the sake of service to the citizens."

“The Histadrut will continue to help all sectors of the company’s workers,” he promised. “At this time, I would like to thank the two parties who found the right capabilities (to move forward) and who left the residue behind. We are together now mobilized for the success of the company and for service to the passenger.”