Regulation Law may not save Amona

PM and Finance Minister call to drop from Regulation Law provision which would prevent destruction of Amona

If Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon have their way, the Regulation Law which would legalize many Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria would not save the town of Amona from demolition even if it is passed.

Netanyahu and Kahlon will only support the bill if provisions in Clause 7 retroactively applying the law to cases which the High Court has already judged are removed.

Coalition officials said Saturday night that pressure is being applied to the Jewish Home party to drop its insistence on the retention of Clause 7 in the final version of the bill.

Netanyahu and Kahlon have both expressed concern that the bill would be shot down by the High Court and could even violate international law.

Without the provisions of Clause 7 the Regulation Bill would not have the power to help the residents of Amona, whose homes were ordered demolished by December 25 by the High Court.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met for four hours Saturday night with Education Minister and Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett Saturday to attempt to find a solution acceptable to all sides. Bennett has refused to back down from his insistence that the Regulation Law be passed with Clause 7 intact unless a suitable solution for Amona is found.

Netanyahu stated that the coalition is working to fins a solution that will be acceptable to tboth the residents and the courts. “We need to act responsibly and wisely for the sake of our joint goal of protecting the settlements and also the court. We are working on both those planes.”