Yesh Atid proposes dissolution of Knesset

The Yesh Atid party has proposed a bill to dissolve the 20th Knesset, elected in March, 2015, and bring early elections.

The proposal, which has been endorsed by all 11 of the party’s MKs, will be brought to a vote in the Knesset on Wednesday.

While the proposal itself is not expected to pass, Yesh Atid’s adoption of it reflect’s the party’s growing confidence that it will prevail in the next legislative election.

Recent polls show a tight race between Yesh Atid and the incumbent Likud party. The latest poll by Mano Geva, conducted by Dr. Mina Tzemach, shows Yesh Atid and Likud tied at 25 seats.

Yesh Atid party officials, however, claim the move is response to what they deem the irresponsible behavior of the current governing coalition.

“The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening trend in recent months in which we see the Israeli government working only for itself, with its political disputes, and in effect dealing only with matters that are not important to Israel’s citizens,” a statement released by Yesh Atid read. “Not a single hearing has been held in any area of government regarding the direction Israel is headed – not for socio-economic matters, or security, or [internal] political matters.”

“Israel’s citizens deserve more. Israelis are watching the news and cannot believe this is how [their] country is being run.”