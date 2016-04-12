Report says Malaysia plane out of control during crash

A new report supports investigators' theory that Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 dove out of control and crashed into the Indian Ocean.

The flight went missing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board, and only recently have various pieces of debris been found. Previously, there were theories ranging from engine failure to a terrorist hijacking and plans to use the plane to carry a nuclear bomb.

Director of search operations at the Transport Safety Bureau Peter Foley said on Wednesday that "the aircraft wasn't configured for a landing or ditching." With regards to whether someone was in control, Foley said people can "draw their own conclusions...we are very reluctant to express absolute certainty."

Contradicting reports were received from Fugro World Wide, the company leading the underwater search for the missing plane, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which has continuously led the search for debris.

According to Fugro World Wide, the plane may have glided before crashing. This theory would explain why debris has been found in the western area of the Indian Ocean, instead of in the eastern section, where the plane crashed.

But The Australian Transport Safety Bureau recently released a report saying analysis of wing flap debris and satellite communications point to the plane having crashed into the ocean "at a high and increasing rate of descent.

In September, a piece of MH370's outboard wing was found off the coast of Pemba Island in the Indian Ocean. It was the first piece of debris to be positively identified as belonging to the missing flight since July 2015.