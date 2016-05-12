A one-time opportunity

On the 9th of Kislev, the mystic sage Rabbi Chaim Vital wrote, something absolutely colossal will take place in this world, and the worlds above.



Rav Chaim Vital, in the introduction to his work Eitz Hachaim, writes:

“... the ninth year of yovel arrives and in it the ninth month, and in it the ninth day, and in it the ninth hour – whereupon all the wheels in the upper worlds are agitated and [the verse] ‘Your good treasure house upon us do open’ is fulfilled."

In today's turbulent and violent world, is there any person whose family does not need yeshuos, miraculous help? Is there any member of klal yisroel, the Congregation of Israel, who does not know someone suffering, from illness, a lack of parnassah (income), shidduchim, or infertility? Surely not.



That is why, in these special, auspicious moments when tefilos (prayers) are strengthened and the time is favorable, the gedolim of Kupat Ha'Ir, led by Rav Chaim Kanievsky, will daven for refuos and yeshuos. cures and salvation, for those special donors who give to the thousands of needy families supported by Kupat Ha'Ir.



In one powerful hour, the gates of the heavens will open to the tefilos of the sages, gedolei hador, and all of klal yisroel. If you give now, Rav Chaim Kanievsky and 30 other rabbanim will daven for you personally!



It is worth your while to do everything in your power during these nine minutes: pray, give tzedakah, ask others to pray on your behalf - invest your maximum effort. Take part in this ancient segulah. Join together with the gedolim. Give tzedaka to suffering families who depend on you to make it through the month. Add your name to Rav Chaim Kanievsky's tefilos.

If you don't take advantage of this rare hour this year you won't be able to make it up next week, next year, or even ten years from now. There has not been such a year since 5724. The next time will be in 5824!

“It is auspicious for success,” our sefarim (holy works) say about this hour.



“It is a time of joy and gladness,” the Ramban writes.



“It is a pipeline of abundance,” writes the author of Bris Menuchah.



Very soon, abundant shefa will flow in all the worlds. Don’t get left behind!