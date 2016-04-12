Nazareth man suspected of murdering wife, hiding body

An Arab resident of the northern Israeli city of Nazareth has been indicted for the murder of his wife.
Awani Ziadat, 24, was arrested after he appeared at a local police station, claiming that his wife was kidnapped by masked men from the side of the road.
His wife, 20-year old Ahlem Ziadat, was six months pregnant when she disappeared without a trace.
Investigators’ suspicions were aroused by Ziadat’s claims, leading to him ultimately becoming the prime suspect in her disappearance.
Police noted that Ziadat had a history of domestic violence, and had been accused of a number of other crimes in the past, though none had ended in convictions.
While authorities have obtained security camera footage of Ziadat entering a room with his wife – then leaving, carrying her lifeless body – they have yet to ascertain the location of Ahlem’s body.
Four years ago, Ahlem was the victim of an acid attack, which had scarred her face.
A 52-year old relative who sought Ahlem’s hand in marriage stalked her, demanding she consent to his demands.
“He would follow me around, even to school,” Ahlem, then 16-years old, said in an interview with Channel 10. “He said that if I didn’t let him speak with me, he would shoot me. I hope they hang him.”
When she refused, the man threw acid on her face.
“This time he did this,” said Ahlem, “next time he’ll kill me.”