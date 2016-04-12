Heavy rains raise Kinneret 5 centimeters

Storm ends dry-spell, raises Kinneret at fast-rate in four years.

Israel’s largest natural water reservoir, the Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) rose dramatically this weekend, following intense rains Thursday night and Friday.

Rain in the Galilee area and in the Golan to the north helped raise the level of the Kinneret by two inches (five centimeters), bringing the current level to 213.8 meters (701.5 feet) below sea level.

Officials at the Water Authority say the rains constituted the largest single rise in the Kinneret over the past four years.

In Kibbutz Elrom in northern Israel, Thursday night’s rain dumped 7.2 inches of water (182 millimeters). In Kibbutz Ayn Zivun on Friday, 4 inches (102 millimeters) of rain fell.

Despite the rains, however, the Kinneret still remains 16.5 feet (5 meters) below the red line, which indicates a full reservoir.